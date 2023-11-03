ADVERTISEMENT

Google announces Search and Lens updates to help maths and science learners

November 03, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

Google shared updates to its Search and Lens services, allowing them to help learners who are working on complex maths or science problems

The Hindu Bureau

The new features cater to users with maths, physics, and some geometry-related queries [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google announced this week that updates to its Search and Lens offerings will help maths and science learners complete more complex problems and educate themselves through interactive diagrams.

With the latest updates, smartphone owners will only have to type the equation into the search bar, or take a photo of it with Lens, or use the “math solver” feature to get step-by-step assistance, Google said in a blog post.

The new features cater to users with maths, physics, and some geometry-related queries.

Additionally, users can try out 3D models through Search in order to view interactive diagrams related to STEM subjects. Google said these diagrams come with definitions and overviews covering around 1,000 topics related to biology, chemistry, physics, and astronomy.

With advancements in our large language models, you are now able to also get help with word problems, starting with many fundamental topics from high-school physics. This experience helps you identify the known and unknown values and understand which formulas to use and when,” said Google in its blog post.

