Google announces rollout of first batch of ‘Made in India’ Pixel 8 smartphones

Google on Monday (August 12, 2024) announced that it has started rolling out the first batch of Pixel 8 smartphones made in India. This announcement came just a day ahead of its new Pixel 9 series global launch tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alphabet-owned company made this news public on X, formerly Twitter, thanking the Minister for IT and Electronics, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“Excited to announce that the first of our Made in India Google #Pixel8 devices have started rolling off the production lines 🥹Grateful for the partnership with Hon’ble Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw as we look forward to bringing the #TeamPixel experience to people across India,” it wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Last year, during the Google for India event, the company announced its ambitious plan to make Pixel phones in India and compete with Apple and Samsung in the country. Google aims to produce 10 million units this year.

It is reported that Google has partners like Dixon in India to carry out the assembly of the phones. However, only the Pixel 8 phones are being currently made, and not the Pixel 8 Pro or the Pixel 8a.

As Google is gaining confidence in the Indian market, the U.S.-based search giant will launch its foldable phone, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight, Google will unveil the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is likely to announce the next generation of buds, Pixel Buds Pro 2 and probably the Pixel smartwatch 3.

It will be vital for gadget analysts to track how many of these new releases formally come to India.

Google will officially launch the new Pixel 9 series in India on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.