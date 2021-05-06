20% Google employees to permanently work from home, Pichai says

06 May 2021 13:27 IST

Google employees can also choose to choose to work from anywhere other than their main office for up to 4 weeks a year. Their managers must approve such requests.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is all set to launch a new hybrid workspace model that will allow 60% Google employees to work in the office only few days a week. And about one-fifth of its staff will be allowed to work from home, and another remaining 20% may work from a different location altogether.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to the employees that the company is testing new multi-purpose offices and private workspaces equipped with advanced video technology to help staff work with greater flexibility when they return to office.

Advertising

Advertising

“We’ll move to a hybrid work week where most Googlers spend approximately three days in the office and two days wherever they work best,” Pichai wrote.

“There will also be roles that may need to be on site more than three days a week due to the nature of the work.”

Employees will be able to apply for a move to another office, but a transfer will be made after reviewing whether business goals can be met in the new location. Google will also check whether the team has the right infrastructure in to support work in a different location. Additionally, employees can apply for complete remote work within their product area or function.

Google employees can also choose to choose to work from anywhere other than their main office for up to 4 weeks a year. Their managers must approve such requests. Google says this will provide employees more flexibility around summer and holiday travel.

After Google reopened offices in a voluntary capacity, about 60% of its employees chose to work from office. The California headquartered company opened its U.S. offices in limited capacity from April.