Google announces major updates at Games Developer Summit 2024

March 13, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The ‘Google for Games Developer Summit’ was held on Tuesday(March 12). As part of the online summit, Google unveiled a suite of enhancements aimed at revolutionizing the gaming experience for both developers and players alike.

Subscribers to Google Play Pass in select markets can now enjoy additional perks, receiving in-game items and discounts on popular titles such as EA SPORTS FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MONOPOLY GO!, and Roblox. This addition complements the already expansive catalog of over 1,000 ad-free games and apps.

Priced at ₹99 per month and ₹889 annually, Play Pass continues to provide exceptional value.

Google has also introduced new ways to engage with games, seamlessly integrating the latest YouTube videos of popular games into the Games tab and store listing page.

Players can now choose to interact with integrated ads or continue playing without interruptions, eliminating the inconvenience of pop-ups or video breaks during gameplay.