Google announces major updates at Games Developer Summit 2024

March 13, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Subscribers to Google Play Pass in select markets can now enjoy additional perks, receiving in-game items and discounts on popular titles.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of Google logo in this illustration picture, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

The ‘Google for Games Developer Summit’ was held on Tuesday(March 12). As part of the online summit, Google unveiled a suite of enhancements aimed at revolutionizing the gaming experience for both developers and players alike.

Subscribers to Google Play Pass in select markets can now enjoy additional perks, receiving in-game items and discounts on popular titles such as EA SPORTS FC Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MONOPOLY GO!, and Roblox. This addition complements the already expansive catalog of over 1,000 ad-free games and apps.

Priced at ₹99 per month and ₹889 annually, Play Pass continues to provide exceptional value.

Google has also introduced new ways to engage with games, seamlessly integrating the latest YouTube videos of popular games into the Games tab and store listing page.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Players can now choose to interact with integrated ads or continue playing without interruptions, eliminating the inconvenience of pop-ups or video breaks during gameplay.

OpenAI expands lobbying efforts, hiring former US senator

Furthermore, Google is simplifying the gaming experience by offering more ways to sign in and save progress. Developers can now integrate multiple sign-in options with Play Games Services, allowing users to choose their preferred sign-in method. Game progress and achievements will effortlessly sync across devices, enabling players to resume their gameplay seamlessly from any signed-in device.

Google has also expanded its support for native PC games through Play Games, allowing users to discover and play a broader selection of PC-specific titles directly through Google Play. With popular PC games like Lineage2M, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Genshin Impact, and Dragonheir: Silent Gods already available, the platform promises to introduce more top-notch games in the near future, enhancing the gaming landscape for enthusiasts.

