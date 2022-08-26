Google announces toolkit for child safety, removes over 2k loan apps 

Google on Thursday announced new initiatives, collaborations, and grants to raise awareness among 700 million internet users in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

The tech giant also briefed that it has removed over 2,000 loan apps from the Play Store between January to August 2022 that violated norms and were threats to potential users. These apps were mainly targeting users within the country. Meanwhile, Google also plans to bring new policy changes to build an even strong ecosystem against such apps.

Google also launched a child safety toolkit in three languages; Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, to stop abusive content. It will be later rolled out in five other Indic languages as well. “Our current global partners are using these technologies to collectively process billions of files each year, allowing them to evaluate millions of images and videos for abusive behaviour,” said Google.

In its second edition of Safer with Google, it aims to upskill over 100,000 developers across India alongside the multilingual user awareness campaign about cybersecurity and its threats.

The company also approved a grant of ₹ 16 crores to non-profit organisations that will enable women, micro-entrepreneurs, seniors, and the LGBTQIA+ community to leverage internet.

With the highest percentage of online transactions in India, Google said it is now extremely important to understand and mitigate the risks of cyberfrauds especially for the first-time users.