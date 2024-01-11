ADVERTISEMENT

Google and Amazon lay off hundreds: Reports

January 11, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Google and Amazon are laying off hundreds of employees across their departments, with the former firing people working on Google Assistant while the latter is focusing on performance, per reports

The Hindu Bureau

Both Google and Amazon are competitors in the cloud space [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google and Amazon are laying off hundreds of employees across their departments, according to media reports.

Google is letting go of “hundreds” who are working on its Google Assistant product, reported Semafor on Thursday, citing a company spokesperson. The internet giant’s knowledge and information product teams are also being hit by largescale layoffs, per the report.

ALSO READ
Explained | What does the recent wave of tech layoffs mean? 

Google was using its AI-powered Bard chatbot in order to further develop its Assistant offering, reported Semafor.

Amazon is laying off hundreds across Prime Video and MGM Studios for company performance and product-related reasons, reported The Information on Wednesday, citing Amazon video head Mike Hopkins.

The livestreaming platform Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, also let go of more than 500 employees this week.

Amazon had earlier announced plans to raise its prices for Prime Video subscribers in order to continue their ad-free experience while generating more revenue through ads.

Both giants previously let go of thousands of employees each through 2022 and 2023 as the U.S. tech industry was hit by mass layoffs amidst a slow post-pandemic economy and the cost of living crisis.

Both Google and Amazon are competitors in the cloud space, while Google is racing against Microsoft to offer more generative AI-powered products and services.

