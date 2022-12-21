YouTube reopens comments on auto-generated music videos

December 21, 2022 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

YouTube has reopened comments on auto-generated videos known as “Art Tracks” on its app and website

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google-owned YouTube app on a smartphone | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube reopened comments on auto-generated videos which had been turned off since December 2020, according to a report from 9to5Google.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

While YouTube officially said that comments on automatically generated Art Tracks are off, users have gained the ability to leave comments on these tracks over the past few weeks.

While it is unclear whether the return of comments on auto-generated videos is permanent, it could be related to intentional changes brought in by Google or maybe an unintentional outcome, the report shared.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Google for India 2022 round up: Sundar Pichai on data protection, AI, grants, and more

Comments on YouTube’s auto-generated videos are unmoderated and are not available in YouTube Music. These comments, however, are used to increase engagement on tracks.

Earlier, users had expressed dismay when these comments were closed by the video streaming platform.

Automatically generated music/song videos, officially known as Art Tracks, consist of sound recordings and album art to ensure YouTube has a consistent look across its app and website.

Earlier this month, YouTube also added support for custom-made stickers and emoticons in comments.

Available on videos as well as streams, the custom library of emoticons that can be pasted in a conversation was introduced with only static images and did not have animated stickers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US