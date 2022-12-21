  1. EPaper
YouTube reopens comments on auto-generated music videos

YouTube has reopened comments on auto-generated videos known as “Art Tracks” on its app and website

December 21, 2022 03:16 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google-owned YouTube app on a smartphone

File photo of the Google-owned YouTube app on a smartphone | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube reopened comments on auto-generated videos which had been turned off since December 2020, according to a report from 9to5Google.

While YouTube officially said that comments on automatically generated Art Tracks are off, users have gained the ability to leave comments on these tracks over the past few weeks.

While it is unclear whether the return of comments on auto-generated videos is permanent, it could be related to intentional changes brought in by Google or maybe an unintentional outcome, the report shared.

Comments on YouTube’s auto-generated videos are unmoderated and are not available in YouTube Music. These comments, however, are used to increase engagement on tracks.

Earlier, users had expressed dismay when these comments were closed by the video streaming platform.

Automatically generated music/song videos, officially known as Art Tracks, consist of sound recordings and album art to ensure YouTube has a consistent look across its app and website.

Earlier this month, YouTube also added support for custom-made stickers and emoticons in comments.

Available on videos as well as streams, the custom library of emoticons that can be pasted in a conversation was introduced with only static images and did not have animated stickers.

