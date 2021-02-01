Google allows gambling apps in 15 countries; India not included

Earlier, the gambling games were restricted only to four countries namely, Brazil, Ireland, France and the UK.

Google Play has updated its policies to allow real-money gambling and betting apps, ads related to them, and daily fantasy sports apps in 15 new countries - - India is not part of that list.

Earlier, the gambling games were restricted only to four countries namely, Brazil, Ireland, France and the UK.

The new policies that will come into effect from March 1 include the US, Australia, Japan, Germany and 11 others, making a total of 19 countries.

“We’re updating our Real-Money Gambling Games and Contests policy so more developers around the world can build sustainable businesses, and in a way that helps keep consumers safe,” Google said in a blog post.

After developers complete the application process, and meet rules, regulations and policies in their countries, they can issue Online casino games, Lotteries, Sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports.

Google will not allow any developer to issue these games. Other than filling the application form, developer must have a valid gambling license for each country or state/territory in which the app is distributed.

Besides, it should prevent under-age users from using the app, it must be free to download and install and it should clearly display information about responsible gambling.

However, in India, gambling games have received scrutiny due to which multiple states have banned these apps. Recently, Paytm and Paytm First Games were temporarily blocked for allegedly allowing sports betting and daily fantasy sports.