Google AI Ask Photos previewed at Google I/O 2024 | What is it and how it works?

Google is testing its new AI-powered Ask Photos feature after previewing it at Google I/O 2024, according to a report by 9to5 Google. Users can avail the feature to search for a photo from their photo library using natural language without needing to organise or tag the image. While Google still hasn’t confirmed the release date for the feature, the report has shared that the company is testing it in select groups now.

ADVERTISEMENT

The feature appears on the Search tab in the Google Photos app as an ‘Ask’ button with the Gemini logo showing up alongside the search bar. Earlier, Google displayed the feature as a separate tab within the app but now the design has been changed, the report revealed. The feature also includes a new page so users can assign names to more people featuring in their library.

While Google Photos does have some searchability but employing Gemini’s AI models will refine search much more and determine which photos have been taken in the same place, look for people across different time periods and organise them based on different criteria.

Google has been gradually rolling out Gemini-powered features in every aspect of Android phones like recently making it easy to chat with the bot even with the phone locked.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.