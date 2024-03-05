GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google agrees to restore deleted Indian apps, IT minister says

Google has agreed to restore the Indian apps it deleted from its app store after a dispute over service fee payments

March 05, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
 Google has agreed to restore the Indian apps it deleted from its app store.

 Google has agreed to restore the Indian apps it deleted from its app store. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet's Google has agreed to restore the Indian apps it deleted from its app store after a dispute over service fee payments, India's IT minister said on Tuesday, following pushback from the government and startups.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. firm on Friday removed more than 100 Indian apps, including popular ones by Matrimony.com, for not complying with its policy of paying a service fee when in-app payment options other than Google's are used.

The app removals sparked criticism from Indian companies, many of which have been at odds with Google for years and criticised its practices. Google has maintained that its in-app fee helps develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystem.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"... We believe that in the coming months, both the start-up community as well as Google would be able to come to a long-term resolution," IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Reuters partner ANI.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / India

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.