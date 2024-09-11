GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google, Adobe, Microsoft, and Meta executives to testify before U.S. Senate about election threats

Executives from major tech firms like Google, Adobe, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms will testify next week at a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats

Published - September 11, 2024 08:34 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
U.S. officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation and misinformation online surrounding the November 5 election [File]

U.S. officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation and misinformation online surrounding the November 5 election [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Executives from major tech firms like Google, Adobe, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms will testify next week at a U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats.

Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg, Microsoft President Brad Smith and a representative from Adobe will testify at the September 18 hearing, a spokesperson from the office of Senator Mark Warner, who chairs the panel, confirmed.

U.S. officials have been attempting to crack down on efforts to spread disinformation and misinformation online surrounding the November 5 election in which Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will face off. Polls show a tight contest.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says U.S. pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'

Previous U.S. intelligence assessments have said that Russia, Iran and China have tried to meddle in American elections, allegations which those nations deny. Those nations have alleged that Washington interferes in their domestic affairs, claims that the U.S. denies.

Tech executives have testified previously before the U.S. Congress over election-related hearings in recent years.

