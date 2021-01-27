Google adds PIN, fingerprint sign-in in latest Chrome OS update

Chrome OS 88 allows users to sign-in to websites with a PIN or fingerprint ID they have set up to unlock their Chromebooks with the new Web Authentication (WebAuthn) feature.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has rolled out a slew of features with its latest Chrome OS release. The tech giant aims to ensure a faster sign-in experience by eliminating the hassle of typing in long passwords and remembering separate passwords for different accounts.

Chrome OS 88 allows users to sign-in to websites with a PIN or fingerprint ID they have set up to unlock their Chromebooks with the new Web Authentication (WebAuthn) feature.

Additionally, websites that support WebAuthn will let users add their Chromebook PIN or fingerprint ID. They can use this sign-in feature instead of the password set for the website.

At present, websites such as Dropbox, GitHub or Okta support the WebAuthn feature.

If users wish to set up two-step verification to sign-in, Chromebook PIN or fingerprint ID can be used as a second factor instead of security key or phone authentication.

It has also added support for a personalised smart display. The Chrome OS screen save lets users transform the Chromebook lock screen into a personalised smart display. They can also use lock screen to check information on weather, which song is playing and pause or skip songs without unlocking the device.

Users simply need to go to Chrome OS settings and select ‘personalization’, and tap on screen saver to turn it on.