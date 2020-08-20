Google adds more colours and details in Maps app

Users can distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. They can even identify snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops or the lush green vegetation of a place.

Google is introducing a new visual improvements in its Map app for more details, allowing users to see a more colourful and easier-to-understand representation of the world.

This will help people to easily understand what an area looks like when they are exploring it virtually or planning a visit.

Users can distinguish tan, arid beaches and deserts from blue lakes, rivers, oceans and ravines. They can even identify snow caps on the peaks of mountaintops or the lush green vegetation of a place.

This update will give one of the most comprehensive views of natural features on Google Maps. It has been rolled out in all 220 countries and territories, and covers the largest metropolitan areas to small rural towns.

The US-based company uses a new color-mapping algorithmic technique to take imagery from its collection and translate it into an even more comprehensive, vibrant map of an area at a global scale. Google Maps has high-definition satellite imagery for over 98% of the world’s population.

It uses computer vision to first identify natural features from their satellite imagery, looking specifically at arid, icy, forested, and mountainous regions. It studies these features and assigns them a range of colours.

For example, a densely covered forest is provided with a dark green appearance while an area of patchy shrubs is given a lighter shade of green. One can spot the largest ice cap in Iceland Vatnajokull in white.

Google also said that users will soon be able to view detailed street information showing accurate shape and width of a road. They can locate sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian islands on the maps.

The search giant will start rolling out detailed street maps in London, New York, and San Francisco in the coming months and expand it to more cities.