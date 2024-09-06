GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google abusing power over website ads, UK regulator says

Britain’s antitrust regulator said it had provisionally found Alphabet’s Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising to restrict competition

Published - September 06, 2024 04:51 pm IST - LONDON

Reuters
Britain’s antitrust regulator said it had provisionally found Alphabet’s Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising.

Britain’s antitrust regulator said it had provisionally found Alphabet’s Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's antitrust regulator said on Friday it had provisionally found Alphabet's Google had abused its dominant position in digital advertising to restrict competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it believed Google was using anti-competitive practices in open display ad tech through the preference of its own ad exchange, which could be harming thousands of British publishers and advertisers.

"We've provisionally found that Google is using its market power to hinder competition when it comes to the ads people see on websites," said Juliette Enser, the CMA's interim executive director of enforcement.

"Many businesses are able to keep their digital content free or cheaper by using online advertising to generate revenue. Adverts on these websites and apps reach millions of people across the UK – assisting the buying and selling of goods and services."

Google said it disagreed with the CMA's view and would respond accordingly.

"Our advertising technology tools help websites and apps fund their content, and enable businesses of all sizes to effectively reach new customers," said Google's VP of Global Ads Dan Taylor.

"Google remains committed to creating value for our publisher and advertiser partners in this highly competitive sector. The core of this case rests on flawed interpretations of the ad tech sector."

The U.S Department of Justice and the European Commission are also investigating Google's activities in ad tech.

In June 2023, EU regulators said Google may have to sell part of its adtech business to address its concerns. Google said in December that such a step would be "disproportionate".

The CMA said it had provisionally found that since at least 2015 Google had been abusing its dominance on both the buying and selling sides of the advertising supply chain to favour its own ad exchange AdX in matching auctions.

It said it would now consider representations from Google before reaching a decision on what action it would take.

Published - September 06, 2024 04:51 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.