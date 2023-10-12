ADVERTISEMENT

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton named advisory board member for startup Vayu Robotics

October 12, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

Hinton, who worked part-time with Google Brain as a VP and Engineering Fellow for over a decade quit the tech giant early in May.

The Hindu Bureau

Geoffrey Hinton, the ‘Godfather of AI’ has joined the advisory board of robotics startup, Vayu Robotics. (Daniel Ehrenworth/Google via AP/FILE) | Photo Credit: AP

British-Canadian computer scientist, Geoffrey Hinton, who is known as the ‘Godfather of AI’ has joined the advisory board of robotics startup, Vayu Robotics. Hinton, who worked part-time with Google Brain as a VP and Engineering Fellow for over a decade quit the tech giant early in May, so that he can freely speak about the dangers of the fast-paced developments in AI.

Hinton is seen as a pioneer in deep learning, which is currently the dominant branch of artificial intelligence due to his seminal work around neural networks.

Vayu Robotics co-founder and CTO, Nitish Srivastava was a doctoral student of Hinton’s at the University of Toronto and have stayed close since which motivated him to make the jump.

AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton says its threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change

“Since leaving Google, I have received many requests to join the advisory boards of start-ups and, until now, I have declined them all,” said Dr. Hinton. “I have decided to join the advisory board of Vayu Robotics as I see great potential in their use of AI for robotics utilizing a co-engineered approach with machine learning and vision sensors. I am looking forward to once again working with Nitish Srivastava and guiding the Vayu team’s growth. I believe that Vayu’s technology will enable safe and eco-friendly solutions with far fewer ethical problems than many other AI applications.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

The Palo Alto-based startup claims to be building “high-quality, low-cost robotics solutions.” Just last week, the AI company announced they had closed $12.7 million in seed financing led by Khosla Ventures with participation from Lockheed Martin and ReMY Investors, among others.

Company CEO, Anand Gopalan noted in a statement then, “Vayu is poised to disrupt the market by creating the lowest-cost ownership for robots with the best operational economics.” Vayu said it would use the funding to scale product development that use low-cost sensing technology instead of lidar. The products aim to find usage across markets, like last-mile delivery, factory automation and automotive.

Gopalan is the former CEO of one of the biggest lidar technology designer, Velodyne.

