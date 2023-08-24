Gmail has updated the way you forward emails

August 24, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Google said it is expanding its previously launched safeguards for Gmail users to actions such as changing filters, forwarding some emails, and enabling the IMAP access status.

When users move to make or edit filters, add new forwarding addresses, or change certain Workspace administration controls, Google said on Wednesday it will “evaluate” the session and make the user verify themselves in case it detects a risk.

A two-step verification code will likely be the method of verification used in these instances. If this test is not met, users will get a “critical security alert” on their devices.

The gradual rollout for rapid release domains has already started while the full rollout will begin on September 6.

The changes will be made available to users of Google Workspace, as well as those with personal Google Accounts.