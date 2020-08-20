Gmail server outage makes users unable to send emails, attach files

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Gmail users in several countries, including India, are facing a server outage. Users were unable to attach files or send emails. They were also unable to log into the mail app.
Several users took to Twitter to share their complaint. The outage seems to have affected even Google’s corporate account users.
“My #Google email not attaching Word documents. Anyone facing a similar problem?” former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha tweeted.
Google’s G Suite status dashboard showed that the search giant’s email service, storage application, videoconferencing feature, voice assistant and docs apps were facing issues.
Complaints of outage seems to be coming mostly from Asian countries at the moment as it is still late in the night or early morning for users in the U.S. and Europe.
It is still unclear as to what has caused issues in Gmail, Drive, Docs and Meet services.
Google has not issued any statement on the outage yet.
