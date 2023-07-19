Global smartphone market declined 8% YoY in Q2 2023, premium segment remains immune: report 

July 19, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

The global smartphone market declined 8% year-over-year in Q2 2023, making it the eighth consecutive quarter to witness YoY decline.

The slowdown in growth can be attributed to the global smartphone market moving past its growth phase, consumer replacement cycles getting longer, convergence in device innovation, and the emergence of a more mature refurbished market for smartphones. The high volume low-to-mid tier price segment contributed to the slowdown, Counterpoint shared in a blogpost.

Premium segment remains immune

The premium segment ($600 plus) continued to grow showing resilience to the broader growth constraints, with one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter belonging to the premium segment.

Consumers in the premium segment are opting for a superior experience, supported by the easy availability of finance options across key geographies, the post said.

The premium segment was the only one that grew during the quarter reaching its highest-ever Q2 contribution to the overall market.

While Samsung led the market with a 22% market share, benefiting from the strong performance of its Galaxy-A series globally, Apple came in second recording its highest ever Q2 market share.

The Cupertino-based tech company witnessed record shares in multiple new markets including India, where the company grew 50% YoY in Q2 2023.

Xiaomi, faced headwinds in China and India, its biggest markets. The brand is looking to offset declines with expansion in other markets and by refreshing its portfolio.

Oppo, meanwhile, did relatively well in its home market China along with India, thanks to its OnePlus branded devices despite facing losses in Western Europe.

Vivo including iQOO saw major growth decline in China due to stiff competition from Samsung and Oppo in the offline markets in India and Southeast Asia.

Developed markets witness highest contraction

While contracting sales were witnessed worldwide, the biggest decline was seen in relatively more developed markets such as the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan, all of which witnessed double-digit annual declines.

High interest rates impacting disposable incomes contributed to the decline despite OEMs and channels leveraging promotions and “big sale” festivals to clear built up inventory, the post said.

Markets in China, India, Middle East and Africa declined relatively less.