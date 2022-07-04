Global app installs drop; spending grows marginally

App installs dropped to 71.2 billion in the first half of the year across the App Store and Google Play, down 1.5% from 72.3 billion during the same time in the previous year.

Worldwide consumer spending on apps grew slightly while downloads fell in the first half of this year | Photo Credit: Sensor Tower

Worldwide consumer spending on apps grew slightly while downloads fell in the first half of this year. Consumers across the globe spent $65 billion on Apple’s App Store and Google Play combined in the first half of 2022, growing just 1% from the same duration in the previous year, according to Sensor Tower, a research firm.

The firm also estimated that app installs dropped to 71.2 billion in the first half of the year across the App Store and Google Play, down 1.5% from 72.3 billion during the same time in the previous year.

Both marketplaces experienced a decline in app downloads.

“While spending continues to climb, the velocity has diminished due to normalization after the supercharged growth seen during the height of the pandemic as well as the economic downturn seen globally,” Sensor Tower said in a blog.

Consumer spending on Apple’s App Store generated $43.7 billion in the first half of this year, growing 5.6% from the same time last year while Google’s marketplace saw spending decline 7.4% from last year, Sensor Tower said.

TikTok was the highest grossing non-game app worldwide followed by YouTube, Google One, Tinder and Disney.

The revenue estimates in the report do not include local taxes, in-app advertising, or in-app user spending on mobile commerce like purchases via the Amazon app, rides via the Uber app.