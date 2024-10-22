ADVERTISEMENT

Glance partners with Swiggy Instamart to launch one-tap buy feature

Updated - October 22, 2024 01:38 pm IST

The feature lets users click on branded promotional content on the Glance screen, which then takes them to the corresponding product page on Swiggy Instamart instantly

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Glance has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to launch a one-tap purchase feature that lets users place orders and pay directly from the lock screen.  | Photo Credit: iStockphoto

Smart lock screen platform Glance has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to launch a one-tap purchase feature that lets users place orders and pay directly from the lock screen. Users can click on branded promotional content on the Glance screen which then takes them to the corresponding product page on Swiggy Instamart instantly.

This feature has already been rolled out for five consumer brands. These brands observed an increase in sales from both existing and new customers since adopting the feature, Glance and Swiggy said in a statement

Glance smart lock screen has proven to be a powerful first touchpoint for Android users, driving meaningful results for CPG brands on Swiggy Instamart. As Swiggy Instamart continues to grow, we’re excited to collaborate with Glance to engage users instantly, creating real-time connections that translate into tangible business results,” Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing at Swiggy said.

In Mobi-owned Glance currently claims to have a global base of over 450 million users, whereas active users in India are pegged at 235 million.

