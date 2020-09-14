GitHub partners with Microsoft Teams to integrate developer projects

GitHub announced on Thursday a partnership with Microsoft Teams to enable developers to integrate their projects across various platforms.
The integration is now available on public beta, GitHub said in a statement.
Microsoft bought the popular code repository service in June 2018, heightening Microsoft's focus on open-source development.
The integration will facilitate full visibility of GitHub projects in the Teams channels, where developers can ideate, triage issues and collaborate with other teams to move projects forward.
GitHub partnered with Slack in 2018 to help users track GitHub activity on their Slack accounts.
GitHub for Teams allows users to communicate with one another on issues, pull requests and generate deployment statuses and other updates.
The team can see all essential details of GitHub activity posted in a Microsoft Teams channel. The notification card will always reflect the current state from GitHub along with other metadata like checks, descriptions, labels, assignees, and reviewers, for any pull request.
Users can also subscribe and unsubscribe from receiving notifications of the organisation's GitHub activities.
