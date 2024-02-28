GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GitHub Copilot launches premium enterprise AI coding assistant

The new Copilot Enterprise will cost $39 per user per month and offer AI chat features so engineers can resolve issues quickly.

February 28, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

GitHub today announced the release of its pricier paid version of a coding assistant as a part of Copilot Enterprise. The tool can answer questions based on a company’s own programming code, a feature designed to help new developers to pick up quickly and code faster. The new Copilot Enterprise will cost $39 per user per month and offer AI chat features so engineers can resolve issues quickly. 

Thomas Dohmke, CEO at GitHub, said: “As the technology landscape continues to rapidly evolve, we are expanding capabilities of GitHub Copilot to not only understand your own internal knowledge bases, but to bring in the latest information from the internet as well. By integrating Bing search directly into Copilot Chat—available in beta for GitHub Copilot Enterprise—you can find the latest software development-related information like updates to CSS or JavaScript frameworks. This means GitHub Copilot can now help your developers explore their curiosity and gain outside knowledge near instantly, at scale.”

Dohmke also said that GitHub will let engineers use their employer’s own codebase to help autocomplete programs they’re working on. This could be useful particularly in financial services firms or other companies that use in-house programming languages that aren’t used widely elsewhere as well for clients with specific internal practices. Even Microsoft’s own Office desktop apps use the C and the C++ language in ways that aren’t usually taught in coding school, he said. 

GitHub Copilot has been adopted on a large scale and depends on the AI tech developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. In its last quarterly earnings updates, Microsoft said it used the AI infusion in GitHub Copilot as a template for overhauling its other products, like Office and Windows. GitHub charges $19 per month per user for their basic Copilot Business plan, which has 50,000 enterprise clients currently. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

