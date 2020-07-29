GitHub announces public roadmap for developer community

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

GitHub on Tuesday announced a new public repository, called public roadmap, on its platform for developers to access.

Public roadmap is designed to provide additional information about the features and functionality that one can expect from GitHub during the coming quarters, GitHub said.

“As customers have gotten used to us shipping new things, we’ve also heard you clearly tell us that you’d like more visibility into what we’re working on, what we’re going to be shipping, and when,” Shanku Niyogi, SVP, Product at GitHub, said in a blog post.

“With more transparency into what we’re building, you can also plan better and share feedback earlier to influence what we’re building.”

GitHub project board. | Photo Credit: GitHub

The project board under the roadmap outlines future releases, and individual items on its platform are tagged with links. These links make it easy to access detailed information on what is being planned, why it is important, and when will it be available.

GitHub has released over 200 new features in the last year, including new and updated clients for mobile, desktop, and CLI to collaborate anywhere; end-to-end security solution; and new products to support workflow of developers like Actions, Packages, and Codespaces, said a company blog post.

In May, the company introduced GitHub Discussions (beta), a new way for software communities to collaborate outside the codebase.