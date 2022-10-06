Gigabyte launches G5 series gaming laptops in India 

Consumer electronics company Gigabyte launched G5 series gaming laptops in India today aimed at the mid-range gaming laptop market. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“India has witnessed a meteoric rise in mobile and PC gaming over the last decade. “The overall interest in the gaming segment is at an all-time high making it a perfect opportunity for us to take our first steps in the market,” Sunil Grewal, Director, GIGABYTE Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said in a release .

The laptops weigh 2.2 kg and will come in three variants: the G5 KD, G5 MD and the G5 GD equipped with 11th Gen Intel i5 H series processors, and Nvidia GeFore RTX 3 series graphic cards.

All the three variants will have 15.6 inch FHD screens with 144 Hz refresh rate.

Other key features include M.2 with 2.5 inches swappable bay, 3 memory slots allowing the total memory capacity to be expanded to 6TB, High speed PCIe 4.0 ✕4 SSD slot support, and adaptive DTS: X ultra audio technology.

The gaming series laptops will also feature Gigabyte’s windforce cooling technology, which the company claims should help the CPU and GPU’s to perform at 100% capabilities.

The laptops will have a one-year Microsoft Office 365 personal version subscription and will be available on Flipkart from October 31 at a starting price of ₹ 68,890.