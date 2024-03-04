ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ to get a PC release: Report

March 04, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ was introduced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2020 and the game received acclaim for its stunning open world, engaging combat, and captivating storyline set in Japan’s feudal era.

The Hindu Bureau

The title’s success prompted an updated PS5 port in 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gaming enthusiasts may soon witness the release of a potential PC port for Sucker Punch’s ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ game, as per a report published by Game Rant on Sunday. The source of the information is a “credible industry insider” that has hinted at an announcement this week, reported the outlet.

For the unversed, ;Ghost of Tsushima’ was introduced as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2020 and the game received acclaim for its stunning open world, engaging combat, and captivating storyline set in Japan’s feudal era.

ALSO READ
PlayStation Plus March lineup revealed

The title’s success prompted an updated PS5 port in 2021, featuring enhanced gameplay with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and a compelling new story campaign where protagonist Jin Sakai faces off against a sinister Mongolian cult on Iki Island.

Rumors about a PC port emerged in 2021, first with the Nvidia GeForce Now leak listing former PlayStation exclusives bound for PC. Recently, ‘Ghost of Tsushima’ appeared in a rumored 2024 list of Sony first-party games set for PC release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US