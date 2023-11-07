Germany approves stakes by Bosch, Infineon and NXP in TSMC chip plant

November 07, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

The German cartel office has approved stakes by Bosch, Infineon and NXP in TSMC's new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies would each acquire 10% of shares in the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC), founded by TSMC, it said.

"The recent geopolitical upheavals have shown how important secured access to semiconductors is, especially for the German industry," Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, said in a statement.

He added that both the European Union and Germany were committed to locating more semiconductor production in Europe and Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The plant, which will be TSMC's first in Europe and third outside of traditional manufacturing bases Taiwan and China, is key to Berlin's ambition to promote the domestic chip industry its car industry will need to remain globally competitive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.