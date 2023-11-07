HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Germany approves stakes by Bosch, Infineon and NXP in TSMC chip plant

The German cartel office approved stakes by Bosch, Infineon and NXP in TSMC’s new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden

November 07, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Reuters
The plant will be TSMC’s first in Europe and third outside of traditional manufacturing bases Taiwan and China.

The plant will be TSMC’s first in Europe and third outside of traditional manufacturing bases Taiwan and China. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The German cartel office has approved stakes by Bosch, Infineon and NXP in TSMC's new semiconductor plant in the German city of Dresden, the regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The companies would each acquire 10% of shares in the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC), founded by TSMC, it said.

"The recent geopolitical upheavals have shown how important secured access to semiconductors is, especially for the German industry," Andreas Mundt, president of the cartel office, said in a statement.

ALSO READ
TSMC says it is "rooted in Taiwan" even as it expands abroad

He added that both the European Union and Germany were committed to locating more semiconductor production in Europe and Germany.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The plant, which will be TSMC's first in Europe and third outside of traditional manufacturing bases Taiwan and China, is key to Berlin's ambition to promote the domestic chip industry its car industry will need to remain globally competitive.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.