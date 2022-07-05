German cartel office greenlights automated driving cooperation between VW, Bosch

The duo intends to develop a joint software solution in the area of semi-automated driving

The duo intends to develop a joint software solution in the area of semi-automated driving

The German cartel office said on Monday it would allow Volkswagen and Bosch to start an automated driving development cooperation but would monitor the alliance’s progress based on the firms’ self-assessment under competition law.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The duo intends to work in the area of semi-automated driving and develop a joint software solution, which would be used primarily in Volkswagen’s vehicles, but will also be available to other automobile manufacturers.

“We are currently seeing various players racing to find the most innovative solutions in research on this [automated driving] future technology,” Andreas Mundt, President, Federal Cartel Office, said in a statement, adding that it is the cartel office’s task to “maintain competition even at the research and development level since this is where the foundations for future products and markets are laid.”

The German companies plan to develop a so-called 360° video perception software which centrally combines the signals and data from numerous cameras, radars and sensors and processes them using artificial intelligence.

Bosch will use its expertise in developing automated driving systems, and the data necessary to develop the software can be gathered continuously and in real-time through Volkswagen vehicles.

As the partnership is for research and development (R&D) purposes, it has to be examined under the European R&D Block Exemption Regulation, the competition authority noted. As per the regulation, cooperations in R&D are exempted from the ban on alliances under certain conditions.