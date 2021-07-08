General Motors to source lithium from U.S. for EV batteries

Batteries remain one of the largest cost drivers of EVs and Lithium is a key battery material.

Automaker General Motors has planned to source lithium for its next-generation EV batteries from the U.S. Most of the lithium is currently mined and processed outside the U.S.

"By securing and localizing the lithium supply chain in the U.S., we're helping ensure our ability to make powerful, affordable, high mileage EVs while also helping to mitigate environmental impact and bring more low-cost lithium to the market as a whole," said Doug Parks, VP, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain at GM.

The automaker has agreed to collaborate with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to secure local low-cost lithium.

A significant amount of GM's future battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate could come from CTR's Hell's Kitchen Lithium and Power development in California.

GM will be the first company to make a multi-million dollar investment in CTR's Hell's Kitchen project. This is a part of its $35 billion global commitment to EVs and autonomous vehicles.

This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct extraction process that results in lower carbon dioxide emissions when compared to traditional lithium production processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds.

The first stage of the Hell's Kitchen project is expected to begin yielding lithium in 2024.