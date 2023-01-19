Gartner slashes IT spending forecast for 2023

January 19, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Gartner has cut its worldwide IT spending forecast on inflation concerns that could erode consumer purchasing power and drive device spending down.

The research firm projected the IT spending to reach $4.5 trillion in 2023, increasing 2.4% from 2022. This is down from the previous quarter’s forecast of 5.1% growth.

The firm however estimated the overall enterprise IT spending to remain strong.

“While inflation is devastating consumer markets, contributing to layoffs at B2C companies, enterprises continue to increase spending on digital business initiatives despite the world economic slowdown,” said John-David Lovelock, VP Analyst at Gartner.

The firm projected the software and IT services segments to grow 9.3% and 5.5% in 2023. The devices segment is forecast to decline 5.1% this year as both consumers and enterprises lengthen device refresh cycles.

Employees and consumers had technology refreshes of tablets, laptops and mobile phones due to remote work and education during the pandemic. Now without a compelling reason for an upgrade, device assets are being used longer and the market is suffering, said Lovelock.

To arrive at the IT spending forecast, Gartner analysed the sales by over a thousand vendors across the entire range of IT products and services.