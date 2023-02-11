ADVERTISEMENT

Garmin opens its second brand store in Bengaluru, fourth overall

February 11, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

The new Garmin Brand Store will house smartwatches including the newly launched Instinct Crossover, Fenix/Epix series, Forerunner 955/255, Venu SQ2

The Hindu Bureau

(L to R) Mr. Rajesh Lunkad, Store Owner and Mr. Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India inaugurating the Garmin Brand Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Garmin on Saturday opened a new retail store in Bengaluru as part of its offline expansion plan. This new store becomes the second brand store for the Swiss-origin smartwatch company.

The new Garmin brand store in the capital city of Karnataka will work as experience, purchase and service centre for its products.

The new Garmin Brand Store in Indiranagar, will house smartwatches across categories like Fitness, Outdoor, and Wellness, including newly launched Instinct Crossover, Fenix/Epix series, Forerunner 955/255, Venu SQ2.

With this new store, Garmin now operates 4 brand stores in India; two in Bengaluru, one in Delhi-NCR and Pune.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Garmin aims to add seven new brand stores in the country by 2023.

“We saw an exponential YOY growth of 62.6% as per Garmin connect data in activity trend in Bengaluru last year compared to 2021 which includes running, walking, cycling, among top activities. Considering this, we wanted to strengthen our retail presence with the launch of second brand store in Bengaluru, with an aim to further provide a holistic product experience for our consumers and allow them to engage with Garmin’s superior technology and performance-based smartwatches,” said Yeshudas Pillai, Country Head, Garmin India.

