Garmin launches Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition with AMOLED display

Garmin on Thursday launched two new smartwatches: Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 Music Edition. The GPS-enabled smartwatches claim to last 11 days on the smartwatch mode. The Venu Sq 2 and Sq 2 Music edition smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS.

The new editions of the Garmin Venu series feature an AMOLED display in a 1.4-inch rectangular dial. With the touchscreen display, the smartwatches get aluminium bezels.

The Garmin Sq 2 Music Edition can also store 500 songs locally. Both smartwatches come with functions like a heart rate monitor, period tracker, body battery and sleep monitoring. They can also measure stress levels.

The Venu Sq 2 series comes with 25+ preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps – including walking, running, cycling, tennis and more. It also includes preloaded cardio, strength, yoga, HIIT and Pilates workouts.

Garmin has priced the Venu Sq 2 at ₹27,990 whereas the Sq 2 Music Edition will retail at ₹33,490, starting October 28. Both these smartwatches will be available across offline and e-commerce channels.

‘We are excited to expand our fitness-tracking smartwatch range with additions to Venu series that upholds Garmin’s high standards of functionality at an accessible price point to our customers in India,” said Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin India & Southeast Asia.

“Packed with bright AMOLED displays, popular health and wellness features, smart notifications, and an impressive battery life, the Venu Sq 2 series has the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available in the market,’ he added.