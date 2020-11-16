Garmin introduces pregnancy tracker in its smartwatch

16 November 2020 15:01 IST

The new feature helps a user track their pregnancy regularly and find educational content on exercise and nutrition during pregnancy.

Garmin has introduced a pregnancy tracking feature in its smartwatch.

"Now you can easily transition from logging your periods and understanding your cycle to tracking your pregnancy and keeping track of what matters," said Jill Kaiser, Women’s Health Product Manager at Garmin.

The device can also help track foetus movement and blood glucose levels. It can even tell the gestational age and foetus size.

Users can set up reminders to help them keep a track of their hydration goals, and to remind to exercise and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles.

The Garmin wearable also gives weight recommendations and allows users to see how their body changes each week, month and trimester during their pregnancy.

Users can monitor their heart rate by setting up heart rate alerts for their activities.

They can track their daily details through the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app on their smartwatch, which will sync with their Garmin Connect account.