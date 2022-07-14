Garmin brings Edge 1040 Solar and Varia RCT715 for cyclists 

Garmin on Thursday released two new products for cyclists: a GPS biking computer the Edge 1040 Solar and the Varia RCT715 rearview radar-activated tail light with a built-in camera

The Edge 1040 Solar claims over 100 hours of battery life in battery saver mode and is equipped with Garmin’s PowerGlass technology. Additionally, it comes equipped with multi-band GNSS technology for more accurate GPS positioning.

The Edge 1040 Solar provides insights such as VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more. The device will also provide daily workout suggestions based on the current training load and VO2 max of the rider. During a ride, the Edge 1040 Solar lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate.

Additionally, ClimbPro lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each climb when following a course and review their performance on the climbs post-ride right from the Edge 1040 Solar or in Garmin Connect. Meanwhile, mountain bike metrics, including jump count, jump distance, hang time, grit, and flow track the details of every ride.

Garmin’s built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance, and LiveTrack to follow real-time location and view the preplanned course.

Meanwhile, the Varia RCT715 offers both visual and audible notifications to warn riders of approaching vehicles, up to 140 yards away. The tail light on the device can be seen up to a mile away.

Varia RCT715 rearview radar-activated tail light with a built-in camera | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge bike computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the device integrates with select third-party apps, such as Ride with GPS, to let cyclists get the rearview radar notifications.

The Varia RCT715 claims up to 4 hours of battery life with radar and tail light on solid high or night flash and up to 6 hours with radar and tail light on day flash while the camera records at 1080p.