Garena Free Fire’s return to India remains elusive

October 17, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, has yet to make its return to the Indian gaming market.

The Hindu Bureau

Garena Free Fire’s return to India remains elusive. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, has yet to make its return to the Indian gaming market. Free Fire was initially scheduled to make a comeback in India on September 5 but has faced several postponements.

The game was initially banned in India in February of 2022, citing concerns over data security and user privacy. Since then, gamers in the country have been eagerly awaiting its re-entry, but it seems that the wait is far from over.

The Hindu reached out to company for an update but did not receive any comment.

One of the main highlights of Free Fire’s return is the commitment to data security. Garena has partnered with Yotta, a trusted service provider approved by the Reserve Bank of India, to manage the personal data of Indian users on local servers. The goal is not only to secure data but also to comply with local regulations.

As of October 16, the game has yet to see the light of day in India. Garena’s official statement on the matter has been vague and does not disclose the expected timeline of when the game will launch.

The statement reads, “To ensure we can offer the best possible experience to all of our Free Fire India fans from the start, we will postpone the launch by a few more weeks.” This statement raises numerous questions about the circumstances surrounding the game’s initial ban and the safeguards put in place for its resurrection.

