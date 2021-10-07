Gaming platform Twitch suffers massive data breach

07 October 2021 14:19 IST

The Amazon-owned gaming platform Twitch suffered a data breach that exposed company data including Twitch’s source code and details of money earned by Twitch creators. The live-streaming site confirmed the breach and said it is working to understand the impact of the breach in detail.

“We have learned that some data was exposed to the Internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party,” Twitch said in a statement.

The company did not disclose whether users’ login credentials were exposed as a result of the data breach. But, it noted that credit cards numbers were not stored by Twitch, and hence not exposed.

An anonymous poster on the message board website 4chan posted a 128 GB file, claiming to have the history of Twitch’s source code, proprietary software development kits, an online games store, programmes Twitch uses to test its security vulnerability and a list of the amount of money each streamer has earned since 2019. The user said the file is only the first part of the leak.

Video games news platform Video Games Chronicle first reported the details of the leak and verified the files mentioned on 4chan are publicly available to download. It added that the leaked data is legitimate, including the source code.

The data leak will be a jolt for the game-streaming company after it was under pressure from streamers for lack of action against hate raids. Users have been urging Twitch to improve its service under the #DoBetterTwitch movement.