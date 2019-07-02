It’s all neon and blood in Judgement

There’s a part in Judgment during which our hero Takayuki Yagami — while staggering, beaten and bruised — looks at a bunch of Yakuza, muttering the words “You guys have had your turn,” before yelling, “It’s my turn now!”

A direct reference to the Yakuza series, the flagship games of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the masters of mellodramatic beat-em-ups that are so pulpy and good, it’s hard to put down. After a decent goodbye to their righteous hero Kazuma Kiryu in a lacklustre Yakuza 6, Judgment marks a new beginning with a fresh new face.

Screencap from Judgement by Sega

What’s it about?

Takayuki Yagami was one of the best lawyers out there, who quit soon after he found out that he was responsible for setting a serial killer free. Starting his own detective agency, he’s sworn to make amends and find the person responsible... to find this killer with a penchant for poking out nice folks’ eyes, and bring this person to justice.

Judgment Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher: Sega

Sega Price: ₹2,999 for PlayStation 4

Set in the familiar district that’s become the staple of the Yakuza series, Kamurocho, Judgment features an all-new cast of characters that are more down-to-earth, telling a tale that is darker, and unlike anything the series is known for. Takayuki himself is a really good character with a roguish charm about him, who along with his partner Kaito, an ex-Yakuza, makes quite the team as they descend into the seedy underbelly of a seedy part of Japan. Those who shied away from the subtitled Japanese of the previous games will be happy to know that it’s got English voices too, but there’s a certain charm of hearing the original performances in Japanese.

Screencap from Judgement by Sega

How does it play?

A few hours into the game and we have just one question on our minds, how does Yagami, a desk jockey lawyer, have intense martial arts training, especially proficient in three fighting styles. Some of it is answered in a tête-à-tête with his boss, where it’s mentioned that he was a street thug before becoming a lawyer. Yet, it’s something of which we just can’t quite get a hang of.

Don’t get me wrong, the action is fantastic, going back to the fun of Yakuza 0 and we would accept it if his fighting style was anything thug-like... yet Yagami breaks out some crazy acrobatic fighting techniques that no law school would ever teach.

Screencap from Judgement by Sega

You see, most of the game has you doing detective stuff, which involves skulking around, tailing people, finding clues, doing a lot of investigating, all done in various mini-games that are a fun take on the hard-boiled detective genre. Then there are the lawyer parts which have you use your evidence against various parties to call them out on their crimes with proof, playing out like Ace Attorney, which I covered fairly recently. Then there are the engaging cut-scenes that play out like fine wine. After that, you have Yagami go stomp on a bunch of thugs’ heads with kung fu, while you rub your head at the transition.

Kamurocho proves to be the real hero of the game with a multitude of things to do in its neon and rain-soaked streets. You can walk around the city and play a bunch of mini games as well as meet a whole bunch of colourful folks from either side of the law. As you take on the Yakuza, crooked cops and everything in between.

Screencap from Judgement by Sega

Should you get it?

While the two halves of the game share an uneasy coexistence, Judgment is a long and meaty crime game that is full of repetitive chase sequences and fights, but it more than makes up for it with its clever cases and engrossing storyline.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel