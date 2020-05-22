Technology

Gaganyaan trainees back at astronaut classes in Moscow

The four pilots from the Indian Air Force were sent in early February to train at Russian facilities for India's maiden human space mission

Four Indian astronaut candidates currently at Moscow have resumed theory classes and physical training for the maiden Indian human space mission.

They resumed their training on May 12 at the Gagarin Research & Test Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC).

Russian space company Glavkosmos said in a statement on Thursday, "This week, GCTC specialists are giving theoretical classes on the basics of astrogation [or space travel], the basics of manned spacecraft control and the Russian language to the Indian [trainees]."

It said, "The [trainees] are in good health and feel fine. Their health is carefully protected."

The four pilots from the Indian Air Force were sent in early February to train at Russian facilities for India's maiden human space mission. They had to isolate themselves in March end when the novel corona virus pandemic broke out.

₹10,000-crore mission

The finalists will be chosen from among the four pilots to circle earth for 3-7 days as part of the maiden Indian human space flight, Gaganyaan, around 2022.

Gaganyaan is the ₹10,000-crore mission being readied by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO.)

Glavkosmos and ISRO's Human Spaceflight Centre signed a contract in July 2019 to train four prospective astronauts in space

