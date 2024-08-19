GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs to launch on August 27 in India: Expected features

The new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are likey to ship with 2 GB RAM but the 32 GB storage is confirmed

Published - August 19, 2024 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs to launch on August 27 in India: Expected features

Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs to launch on August 27 in India: Expected features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday (August 19, 2024) announced the launch of new X Pro QLED TVs on August 27 in India. The upcoming Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart televisions will come in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

With the X Pro series, Xiaomi typically sells premium smart TVs in India. It has Redmi’s smart TVs as well for the affordable segment.

These Google TV-run smart TVs traditionally feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The 4K smart TVs come in metallic body and a carbon fibre rear frame. They operate on Xiaomi’s PatchWall OS.

For display, Xiaomi uses vivid picture engine 2 for better colour reproduction in the X Pro series that automatically adjust screen brightness based on ambient light.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The speaker output starts from 30 W in the 43-inch in this category. It is likely that the new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will have an enhanced sound output.

The new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are likely to ship with 2 GB RAM but the 32 GB storage is confirmed.

Xiaomi’s upcoming X Pro QLED smart TVs are expected to land in above 30k price bracket in India.

