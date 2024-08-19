Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Monday (August 19, 2024) announced the launch of new X Pro QLED TVs on August 27 in India. The upcoming Xiaomi X Pro QLED smart televisions will come in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

With the X Pro series, Xiaomi typically sells premium smart TVs in India. It has Redmi’s smart TVs as well for the affordable segment.

These Google TV-run smart TVs traditionally feature Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The 4K smart TVs come in metallic body and a carbon fibre rear frame. They operate on Xiaomi’s PatchWall OS.

For display, Xiaomi uses vivid picture engine 2 for better colour reproduction in the X Pro series that automatically adjust screen brightness based on ambient light.

The speaker output starts from 30 W in the 43-inch in this category. It is likely that the new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs will have an enhanced sound output.

The new Xiaomi X Pro QLED TVs are likely to ship with 2 GB RAM but the 32 GB storage is confirmed.

Xiaomi’s upcoming X Pro QLED smart TVs are expected to land in above 30k price bracket in India.