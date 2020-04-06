Xiaomi working on 144 MP camera smartphone: Report

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone that features a whopping 144 MP camera sensor.

According to media reports, Xiaomi’s upcoming 144 MP camera smartphone is likely to be named Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CC10 Pro, GizmoChina reported recently.

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to launch a phone with a 48 MP camera and the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64 MP sensor in 2019. The same year, the company also took the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108 MP sensor.

Previously, it was reported that Samsung is working on a 144 MP sensor.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on the same. However, it may be noted that Xiaomi has been among the pioneers in launching phones with high-megapixel image sensors.