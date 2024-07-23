Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9, and Buds 5 launched: Details and specs

Xiaomi has launched Watch S4 Sport, Mi Band 9, and Buds 5 in China. The Chinese smartphone maker has also unveiled Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Flip, and the Redmi K70 Ultra in the country.

The Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. The smartwatch offers a 586 mAh battery, which, per the company claims, can offer up to 15 days of battery life. The watch runs on Xiaomi HyperOS.

The Watch S4 Sport comes with 32 MB of RAM and 32 GB storage. It supports 5ATM waterproof. The smartwatch can measure heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen as well as menstrual cycle tracking.

The Mi Band 9 features an always-on AMOLED touch display. It also runs on Xiaomi HyperOS and supports 5ATM water resistance.

Mi Band 9 ships with a 233 mAh battery which claims to offer up to 21 days of battery life.

The Buds 5 supports AAC, SBC, aptX Lossless and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash.

The TWS has an in-ear design with an AI-backed three-mic system. It offers adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth 5.4 and above connectivity.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 has a 480mAh battery, while each earbud gets a 35mAh battery. The company claims a total battery life of up to 39 hours with the charging case and without ANC.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport has been priced at CNY 1,999 (around ₹22,983). The Mi Band 9 starts at CNY 249 (nearly ₹2,862), the NFC-supported variant is for CNY 299 (around ₹3,437).

The Xiaomi Buds 5 comes at CNY 699 (nearly ₹8,036).