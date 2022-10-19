Xiaomi gets Airtel on board to bring out 5G services across devices

A file photo of a Bharti Airtel office | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Xiaomi on Wednesday partnered with Airtel to bring out 5G services for its users, including Redmi users, on all 5G models across categories. The 5G phone users of Xiaomi and Redmi using Airtel need to change their preferred network to Airtel 5G.

The users of Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will get the benefits of Airtel 5G.

Similarly, in the affordable segment, Redmi K50i, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G will be able to stream 5G services.

The current 4G SIM users of Xiaomi and Redmi devices are not required to change the SIM card. They can use the Airtel 5G services, where it is available, on their existing 4G SIM card, but the smartphone needs the 5G support. Meanwhile, the subscribers need not have to pay extra for the 5G services, at least for now.

“Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi’s ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel, will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms,” said Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi India.

Shashwat Sharma, Director, Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi & Redmi handsets at no extra cost, as we start rolling out more and more cities.”