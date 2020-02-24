Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha coming to India soon: Report

Picture by special arrangement.

New Delhi

24 February 2020 10:38 IST

Xiaomi introduced Mi Mix Alpha for the first time in September last year and the smartphone attracted attention with its unique design.

After China, now the Mi Mix Alpha might step into India as well, as per the landing page that came up on Xiaomi’s official Indian page.

Still, there is no official word from the smartphone manufacturer about the official launch, news portal GSMArena reported recently.

The Mi MIX Alpha comes with surround display that wraps around the phone and it is an all-glass phone.

In terms of specifications, the device features a massive 7.92-inch flexible OLED screen that offers a screen resolution of 2088x2250 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus paired with 12GB of RAM. On the software front, the Mi MIX Alpha runs MIUI Alpha operating system.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup on board that includes a 108MP camera with a Samsung HMX sensor, a 20MP wide—angle camera, and a 12MP camera for portraits.

There’s no selfie camera on the Mi MIX Alpha.

The device comes with a 4,050mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.