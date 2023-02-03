Xiaomi, Leica to continue working on lenses for premium flagship smartphones

February 03, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

Xiaomi has decided to extend its partnership with the German optics major, Leica. The Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday announced that Leica-made lenses, or its technologies, will be used in premium flagship smartphones under the Xiaomi branding.

In July last year, their first co-engineered smartphone, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, was launched globally.

“As part of the India chapter of this partnership, some exciting new tech developments are in store with the two brands, going forward,” said Xiaomi.

Both companies have concluded a framework regarding camera development and engineering for smartphones. The objective of this partnership is the joint development of innovative solutions in the smartphone camera module segment, as well as the optimisation of optical performance, said Leica during the meet.

While addressing the media, both Xiaomi and Leica said, “The partnership aims to achieve the best possible imaging results in smartphone photography and bring it to the next level of quality. The companies are working together on innovative solutions while maintaining separate influence and access to each other’s activities.”

With 5G, smartphones are poised to get even smarter and will include innovations in virtual reality, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

“This partnership will lead the innovation in camera evolution and explore the unexplored potential of smartphone cameras,” the two companies said.

The partnership opens up new revenue streams for users who are exploring or creating content for platforms like YouTube and social media, said Xiaomi and Leica.

Xiaomi did not share details about its next Leica-powered phone yet, but it could be a reality in the second half of the fiscal year.

Previously, Leica lenses were used in Huawei’s premium flagship smartphones.