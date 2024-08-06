ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi leads Q2 smartphone market followed by Samsung and Vivo

Published - August 06, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo were the top three brands in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Motorola grew by 175% yoy with models like Moto G34 and Moto G24 Power. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Xiaomi (19.3%), Samsung (18.5%) and Vivo (17%) were the top three brands in the Indian smartphone market in Q2 2024, followed by Realme (13%) and Oppo (9%), noted CyberMedia Research on Tuesday.

Apple captured 5% market share in Q2 2024 with iPhone 15 series constituted 58% of its total shipments, it said.

Motorola grew by 175% yoy with models like Moto G34 and Moto G24 Power. Poco experienced 20% yoy growth in shipments.

Vivo led the 5G smartphone market with a 21% market share, followed by Samsung at 20% during the quarter.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

During the quarter, 5G smartphones in the price band of ₹10,000 to ₹13,000 grew by more than 200% yoy. The 5G smartphone shipments share increased to 79%, growing 56% year-over-year (yoy).

Overall, India’s smartphone market declined 4% yoy and the overall mobile market shipments witnessed decline of 3% yoy in Q2 2024.

The affordable smartphone segment (below ₹7,000) declined 26% yoy decline. However, the value-for-money segment (₹7,000 to ₹25,000) achieved 71% market share.

The premium smartphone segment (above ₹25,000) witnessed a 9% yoy increase.

The overall feature phone market recorded 1% yoy growth. However, 2G feature phone shipments decreased by 6% yoy.

The 4G feature phone shipments recorded 39% growth during the quarter, majorly driven by Jio capturing 68% market share followed by Nokia at 28%.

MediaTek led India’s smartphone chipset market with a 54% share. During the quarter, MediaTek launched a new chipset Dimensity 9300. Qualcomm led the premium segment (above ₹25,000) with a 37% share.

CMR estimates the India’s smartphone market to grow 7-8% in 2024, driven by 5G and AI smartphones.

