ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi launches X Pro QLED 4K smart TV series along with Redmi Watch 5 Active: Price, features, availability

Published - August 27, 2024 03:35 pm IST

Xiaomi X Pro QLED series 4K smart TVs run on Google, and will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi launches X Pro QLED 4K smart TV series along with Redmi Watch 5 Active: Price, features, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) launched a new range of 4K QLED smart televisions, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series, along with Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i and Redmi Watch 5 Active for the upcoming festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series UHD smart TVs run on Google, and will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. The new series also has Dolby Vision support enhancing the Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

The X Pro QLED smart TVs have a 30 W speaker output, supported by Dolby Audio. Additionally, the TVs come with 32 GB of internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control of both the TV and other smart home devices. Additionally, Chromecast comes in-built as well.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi also launched the new upgraded models of Xiaomi X series televisions with 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 and 30 W Dolby Audio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the both the TV series come equipped with the PatchWall interface and Xiaomi TV+.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi smart TV X series comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch at ₹24,999, ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, respectively. They will be available from August 30 Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail partners.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series ships in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at ₹29,999, ₹44,999 and ₹62,999, respectively. They too will go on sale the same day and on same platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi power banks

Xiaomi also added two new portable charging solutions: the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro with a capacity of 10,000 mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i with 20,000,mAh capacity. Both power banks support 33 W charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro will sell at ₹1,799 on Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail partners. The Power Bank 4i will retail at ₹2,199.

Redmi Watch 5 Active

Redmi Watch 5 Active supports Bluetooth calling with 3-mic ENC. It is IPX8 rated for splash and sweat. The watch has a 2 inch display with 200+ customisable watch faces.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, with over 140+ sports modes.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active will be available at ₹2,799 in Midnight Black and Matte Silver, across Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail Partners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US