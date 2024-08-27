Xiaomi launches X Pro QLED 4K smart TV series along with Redmi Watch 5 Active: Price, features, availability

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) launched a new range of 4K QLED smart televisions, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED series, along with Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i and Redmi Watch 5 Active for the upcoming festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series UHD smart TVs run on Google, and will be available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes. The new series also has Dolby Vision support enhancing the Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine 2 technology.

The X Pro QLED smart TVs have a 30 W speaker output, supported by Dolby Audio. Additionally, the TVs come with 32 GB of internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The built-in Google Assistant allows for voice control of both the TV and other smart home devices. Additionally, Chromecast comes in-built as well.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi also launched the new upgraded models of Xiaomi X series televisions with 4K HDR display, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 and 30 W Dolby Audio.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the both the TV series come equipped with the PatchWall interface and Xiaomi TV+.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi smart TV X series comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch at ₹24,999, ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, respectively. They will be available from August 30 Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail partners.

The Xiaomi X Pro QLED series ships in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at ₹29,999, ₹44,999 and ₹62,999, respectively. They too will go on sale the same day and on same platforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi power banks

Xiaomi also added two new portable charging solutions: the Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro with a capacity of 10,000 mAh and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i with 20,000,mAh capacity. Both power banks support 33 W charging, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

The Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank Pro will sell at ₹1,799 on Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi retail partners. The Power Bank 4i will retail at ₹2,199.

Redmi Watch 5 Active

Redmi Watch 5 Active supports Bluetooth calling with 3-mic ENC. It is IPX8 rated for splash and sweat. The watch has a 2 inch display with 200+ customisable watch faces.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, with over 140+ sports modes.

The Redmi Watch 5 Active will be available at ₹2,799 in Midnight Black and Matte Silver, across Redmi, Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail Partners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.