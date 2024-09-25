ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED display and 18 days battery life

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:38 pm IST

Redmi Watch 5 Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant for depths of up to 50 meters

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 5 Lite with AMOLED display and 18 days battery life | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched Redmi Watch 5 Lite in India operating on HyperOS and built-in five-system GPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite can track running, cycling, and hiking. It comes with over 200 professional sports modes. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 10 built-in running courses for customized training experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant for depths of up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Redmi Watch 5 Lite supports Bluetooth phone calls with quick reply to messages, add favorite contacts, and reject calls directly on the watch.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite claims an 18 days battery life.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite retails at ₹3,499, and comes in Black and Grey, Redmi, Amazon, and retail partners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US