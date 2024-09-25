Xiaomi on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) launched Redmi Watch 5 Lite in India operating on HyperOS and built-in five-system GPS.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite can track running, cycling, and hiking. It comes with over 200 professional sports modes. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 10 built-in running courses for customized training experiences.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant for depths of up to 50 meters for 10 minutes.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite supports Bluetooth phone calls with quick reply to messages, add favorite contacts, and reject calls directly on the watch.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite claims an 18 days battery life.

Redmi Watch 5 Lite retails at ₹3,499, and comes in Black and Grey, Redmi, Amazon, and retail partners.