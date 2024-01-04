January 04, 2024 03:02 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST

Xiaomi on Thursday launched Redmi Note 13 series in India featuring Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+. These 5G smartphones will succeed the Redmi 12 5G series launched last year.

The Redmi Note 13 5G series operates on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 as Xiaomi is in process of transitioning to HyperOS. The new Note 5G series are HyperOS ready as well.

Redmi Note 13 5G

The Redmi Note 13 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2400 resolution, and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. For protection, it uses Gorilla Glass 5 at front.

Redmi Note 13 rides on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor backed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Note 13 comes with a 108MP main lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. It has got a 16MP front camera.

Redmi Note 13 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W charger inside the box.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G has got a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness. It has got Gorilla Glass Victus protection at front.

Redmi Note 13 Pro uses Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of ROM. It runs on a 5,100mAh cell along with a 67W charger.

The Note 13 Pro features a 200MP main camera supported by an 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP front camera.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G has got a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. For safety, it uses Gorilla Glass Victus at front.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ uses MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The camera system remains the same as Redmi Note 13 Pro. The phone comes with IP68 rating as well.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ runs on a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 120W charger.

Pricing

The Redmi Note 13 5G starts at ₹16,999 for 6GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB variant will sell at ₹18,999 and the 12GB/256GB at ₹20,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G starts at ₹21,999 for 8GB/128GB. The 8GB/256GB variant will sell for ₹25,999 and the 12GB/256GB for ₹27,999.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G starts at ₹29,999 for 8GB/256GB. The 12GB/256GB will sell at ₹31,999 and the 12GB/512GB at ₹33,999.

All the Redmi Note 13 5G series phones will retail starting January 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.